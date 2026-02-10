Former world champs Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps to compete at Olympics after her head injury

MILAN (AP) — Former world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada will compete in the individual pairs event…

MILAN (AP) — Former world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada will compete in the individual pairs event at the Milan Cortina Olympics after Stellato-Dudek’s head injury forced them to withdraw from last weekend’s figure skating team event.

“I want to thank everyone for their concern and support. I’ve been working closely with the medical team, and feel ready and excited to compete,” Stellato-Dudek said in a statement Tuesday night. “My priority right now is skating my best.”

Stellato-Dudek was hurt when her head hit the ice during a training session in Quebec on Jan. 30, exactly one week before the opening ceremony of the Winter Games. They withdrew from the team event three days later, and Skate Canada said the U.S.-born Stellato-Dudek had been closely monitored and completed all of the required medical evaluations.

“Athlete health and safety remain our top priority,” Skate Canada said in a statement, “and the decision to compete was made under the guidance of medical professionals. Stellato-Dudek is feeling well and is looking forward to taking the ice.”

The pairs short program at the Milan Cortina Games is Sunday. The free skate is the following night.

The 42-year-old Stellato-Dudek, who was born in the Chicago suburbs, has represented Canada since teaming up with Deschamps before the 2019 season. The three-time Canadian champions won the world title in 2024 and were fifth last year in Boston, and they are considered podium contenders in their first Winter Games together.

Trennt Michaud and Lia Pereira performed both of their pairs programs in the team event for Canada, which finished in fifth.

