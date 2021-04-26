|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Chicago
|+160
|at MILWAUKEE
|-182
|Miami
|+157
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-172
|Colorado
|+149
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-190
|Cincinnati
|+164
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-110
|Kansas
|City
|-106
|Minnesota
|-123
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+107
|N.Y. Yankees
|-163
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+143
|Oakland
|-116
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-101
|L.A. Angels
|-154
|at
|TEXAS
|+135
|at HOUSTON
|-169
|Seattle
|+147
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Atlanta
|4
|(217)
|at
|DETROIT
|LA Lakers
|10
|(209)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at PHILADELPHIA
|12
|(219½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|San Antonio
|3
|(229)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Phoenix
|2
|(215)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at TORONTO
|10
|(215½)
|Cleveland
|at MIAMI
|6
|(205½)
|Chicago
|Utah
|9½
|(227½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|LA Clippers
|1½
|(228½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at DENVER
|4
|(228)
|Memphis
|Dallas
|6½
|(223½)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CALGARY
|-132
|Montreal
|+112
|Vancouver
|-123
|at
|OTTAWA
|+104
|Colorado
|-165
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+141
|Carolina
|-129
|at
|DALLAS
|+108
|Florida
|-122
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+102
|Edmonton
|-114
|at
|WINNIPEG
|-105
|at LOS ANGELES
|-161
|Anaheim
|+137
|Arizona
|-116
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|-104
