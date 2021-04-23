MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -111 at ST. LOUIS +101 Milwaukee -125 at CHICAGO +110 at…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -111 at ST. LOUIS +101 Milwaukee -125 at CHICAGO +110 at N.Y. METS -195 Washington +175 at ATLANTA -172 Arizona +157 Philadelphia -153 at COLORADO +143 at SAN FRANCISCO -157 Miami +147 at L.A. DODGERS -153 San Diego +143 American League at BOSTON -195 Seattle +175 Kansas City -121 at DETROIT +110 at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF N.Y. Yankees -105 at CLEVELAND -105 at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Oakland OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Texas OFF Interleague at MINNESOTA -195 Pittsburgh +175 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 3½ (216½) Toronto at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Detroit at MIAMI 5 (210) Chicago at NEW ORLEANS 2 (228½) San Antonio at DALLAS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at UTAH 13½ (233) Minnesota at DENVER OFF (OFF) Houston NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -279 New Jersey +229 Colorado -158 at ST. LOUIS +134 at NY ISLANDERS -128 Washington +107 Carolina -126 at FLORIDA +105 Dallas -197 at DETROIT +168 Toronto -134 at WINNIPEG +113 Montreal -110 at CALGARY -110 Vegas -258 at ANAHEIM +216 Minnesota -129 at SAN JOSE +108 at VANCOUVER -141 Ottawa +120 at LOS ANGELES -113 Arizona -107

