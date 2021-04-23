CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -111 at ST. LOUIS +101
Milwaukee -125 at CHICAGO +110
at N.Y. METS -195 Washington +175
at ATLANTA -172 Arizona +157
Philadelphia -153 at COLORADO +143
at SAN FRANCISCO -157 Miami +147
at L.A. DODGERS -153 San Diego +143
American League
at BOSTON -195 Seattle +175
Kansas City -121 at DETROIT +110
at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF
N.Y. Yankees -105 at CLEVELAND -105
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Oakland OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Texas OFF
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -195 Pittsburgh +175
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (216½) Toronto
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Detroit
at MIAMI 5 (210) Chicago
at NEW ORLEANS 2 (228½) San Antonio
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at UTAH 13½ (233) Minnesota
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Houston
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -279 New Jersey +229
Colorado -158 at ST. LOUIS +134
at NY ISLANDERS -128 Washington +107
Carolina -126 at FLORIDA +105
Dallas -197 at DETROIT +168
Toronto -134 at WINNIPEG +113
Montreal -110 at CALGARY -110
Vegas -258 at ANAHEIM +216
Minnesota -129 at SAN JOSE +108
at VANCOUVER -141 Ottawa +120
at LOS ANGELES -113 Arizona -107

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up