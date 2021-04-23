|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-111
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+101
|Milwaukee
|-125
|at
|CHICAGO
|+110
|at N.Y. METS
|-195
|Washington
|+175
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|Arizona
|+157
|Philadelphia
|-153
|at
|COLORADO
|+143
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-157
|Miami
|+147
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-153
|San
|Diego
|+143
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-195
|Seattle
|+175
|Kansas City
|-121
|at
|DETROIT
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|N.Y. Yankees
|-105
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-105
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MINNESOTA
|-195
|Pittsburgh
|+175
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|3½
|(216½)
|Toronto
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at MIAMI
|5
|(210)
|Chicago
|at NEW ORLEANS
|2
|(228½)
|San
|Antonio
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at UTAH
|13½
|(233)
|Minnesota
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-279
|New
|Jersey
|+229
|Colorado
|-158
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+134
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-128
|Washington
|+107
|Carolina
|-126
|at
|FLORIDA
|+105
|Dallas
|-197
|at
|DETROIT
|+168
|Toronto
|-134
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+113
|Montreal
|-110
|at
|CALGARY
|-110
|Vegas
|-258
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+216
|Minnesota
|-129
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+108
|at VANCOUVER
|-141
|Ottawa
|+120
|at LOS ANGELES
|-113
|Arizona
|-107
