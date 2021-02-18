Delaware festival canceled for 2nd year amid pandemic

DOVER, Del. — One of Delaware’s largest free festivals has been canceled for the second year in a row due…

DOVER, Del. — One of Delaware’s largest free festivals has been canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus health concerns.

The Delaware News Journal reports that Dover Days Festival organizers expect the annual event to return in 2022.

The festival celebrates the state’s heritage and history with Colonial-themed activities. It features parades, maypole dancing, hot-air balloon rides and war reenactment groups.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the only other times the festival was canceled was during World War II.

