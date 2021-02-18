CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Delaware festival canceled for…

Delaware festival canceled for 2nd year amid pandemic

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — One of Delaware’s largest free festivals has been canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus health concerns.

The Delaware News Journal reports that Dover Days Festival organizers expect the annual event to return in 2022.

The festival celebrates the state’s heritage and history with Colonial-themed activities. It features parades, maypole dancing, hot-air balloon rides and war reenactment groups.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the only other times the festival was canceled was during World War II.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up