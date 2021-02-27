CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. vaccination update | J&J vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Life & Style » Dammed, drugged, poisoned: River…

Dammed, drugged, poisoned: River species struggle to survive

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 3:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YORK, Pa. — Civilization has caught up with the smallmouth bass.

The fish are among the species that call the river their home — along with American shad and eel — that have been most affected by human activity. Shad and eel — species that migrate to spawn — are hampered by the four large hydroelectric dams on the lower section of the river.

Smallmouth bass, though, are more indicative of water quality, often referred to as “the canary in the coal mine” because of its sensitivity to pollution and disease

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Life & Style | Lifestyle News

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up