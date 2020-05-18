Chincoteague Pony Swim canceled for first time since WWII

Officials in Virginia have canceled the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim and associated activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia have canceled the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim and associated activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company also announced its July 2 carnival and pony penning celebration are also canceled for this year.

Alex Tucker, president of the volunteer fire company, said in a statement that with restrictions placed in phases to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the cancellation was “the only logical decision to make.”

This would have been the 95th year for the swim, and according to Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the pony penning was last canceled 78 years ago during World War II.

The volunteer fire company also said the foals of the pony herd will be sold in an online auction, with a date to be determined by the Pony Committee.

