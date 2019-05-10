10 affordable spring renovation projects

With spring ushering in warmer weather, now is the perfect time to tackle improvement projects. Read on for 10 home renovation ideas to update your space on the cheap this spring.

Give your home a spring makeover without breaking the bank.

A home can be a great investment, but there are more expenses to prepare for beyond mortgage payments and regular maintenance. Improvement projects can add thousands of dollars to your total spending. In fact, a 2018 True Cost Report from HomeAdvisor found that homeowners spent an average of $6,649 per household on home improvements last year. Though home upgrades can add value, you don’t have to spend a fortune to create a modern look. And with spring ushering in warmer weather, now is the perfect time to tackle improvement projects. Read on for 10 home renovation ideas to update your space on the cheap this spring.

Swap out accents. You can give a room a fresh look with a few simple swaps that won’t require you to spend hundreds of dollars. Changing decor and adding new accents such as throw pillows, curtains or wall art can give any room a new look on a tight budget. Paul Trudel-Payne, co-founder of the duoLifestyle Brands and principal designer for duoHome, an interior design and lifestyle company, recommends adding accent pillows made from linen in neutral colors and decor pieces made from natural materials like stone, wood and iron. “It makes the space feel bright, fresh and rejuvenated, exactly what you want for spring and summer,” Trudel-Payne says. Snag deals on accents with discount retailers like Marshalls and HomeGoods. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

