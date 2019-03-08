8 tips for getting work done while traveling

With the world working on a 24/7 clock, the excuse to switch off for those hours spent traveling on a plane for business has gone. Here are eight tips to help maximize productivity while on the road.

As my creative agency Beautiful Destinations grew, the amount of time I spent abroad rapidly increased, which meant opportunities to stop my inbox from exploding and keep projects progressing decreased.

Once you’re in the thick of meetings, the best way to maintain productivity is preparation and keeping to a normal routine.

1. Plan ahead Create a robust plan of events and meetings ahead of your trip so it’s clear where there are gaps in your diary that can be used productively for important phone calls, additional meetings or writing content. When you are in a different time zone you may need to factor in either early or late calls with the office too. Confirm accommodation for each night that you’re away and ensure your transport is organized in advance to avoid having to spend time looking for hotel and ticket availability during your trip. This will also reduce stress levels so you can spend more time calmly focusing on the work in hand. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel Ltd)

This content was republished with permission from CNN.