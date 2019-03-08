8 tips for getting work done while traveling

With the world working on a 24/7 clock, the excuse to switch off for those hours spent traveling on a plane for business has gone. Here are eight tips to help maximize productivity while on the road.
With the world working on a 24/7 clock, the excuse to switch off for those hours spent traveling on a plane for business has gone. In fact, it’s become the best time to catch up.
As my creative agency Beautiful Destinations grew, the amount of time I spent abroad rapidly increased, which meant opportunities to stop my inbox from exploding and keep projects progressing decreased.
Once you’re in the thick of meetings, the best way to maintain productivity is preparation and keeping to a normal routine.
Here are eight tips to help maximize productivity while on the road.
This content was republished with permission from CNN.