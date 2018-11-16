My Take: New York libraries are doing jobseekers a solid

On My Take, the New York public library system is doing something Clinton Yates would like to see in D.C. libraries: having clothes, briefcases and other materials jobseekers would need for interviews available for borrowing.

One library system is doing a solid for young folks looking for jobs.

My Take: 11/16/2018 Clinton Yates

