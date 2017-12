TSA is still having problems with D.C. drivers’ licenses.

My Take - 12/22/2017 Clinton Yates | https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/MyTake122217.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.