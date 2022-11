Sports on TV for Thursday, November 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, November 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m. ESPN — Battle…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, November 24

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

5 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Florida vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: Memphis vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: UConn vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Purdue vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oregon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, First Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Dallas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — New England at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. South Korea, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Ghana, Group H, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Serbia, Group G, Lusail, Qatar

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar

TENNIS 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Canada vs. Germany —

