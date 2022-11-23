Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 8:38 AM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani was flown home Wednesday to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the World Cup win over Argentina.

Alshahrani was flown from Doha to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi soccer federation said.

The 30-year-old player was injured in second-half stoppage time after helping to protect the Saudis’ 2-1 lead over Argentina in a shocking upset over one of the tournament favorites.

Alshahrani was chasing back to defend a high cross into the Saudi penalty area when he collided with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais, who struck Alshahrani in the face with a knee. The defender’s head also hit hard on the turf.

The Saudi team posted a video clip late Tuesday of the player speaking from a hospital bed to assure fans he was well.

Saudi Arabia next plays Saturday against Poland in Group C.

