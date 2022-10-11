RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Mexico’s largest state approves same-sex marriage

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 3:41 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s largest state approved same-sex marriage Tuesday, leaving only three of the country’s 32 states without such laws.

The State of Mexico, which almost surrounds Mexico City, has the largest population of any state in the country. Its legislature voted to recognize same-sex marriages and same-sex common-law marriages, becoming the 29th state to do so.

That leaves only the northern border state of Tamaulipas, the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and the southern state of Guerrero without such laws.

Tabasco is the home state of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but he has shown little appetite to push such legislation.

“Today, by becoming the 29th state to approve equal marriage, we will be reducing inequality, and letting the country know that in the State of Mexico we do not leave anybody behind,” said state legislator Paola Jiménez.

Mexico, Brazil and Argentina top Latin America in the number of same-sex marriages.

