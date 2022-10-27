RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Gonzalo Higuaín voted MLS Comeback Player of the Year

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 8:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Retiring Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín was voted Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year.

The 34-year-old from Argentina scored a team-record 16 goals, including 14 in the final 16 regular-season games after returning from a knee injury.

He received 16.63% in voting by players, media and team officials announced Thursday. San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse was second with 14.93% and Montreal striker Kei Kamara third with 13.67%.

Higuaín joined Miami in September 2020 and scored 12 goals in 2021.

He also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.

Higuaín scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.

