El Salvador nabs 11 who charged migrants $15,000 to reach US

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 4:19 PM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Police in El Salvador said Tuesday they have arrested 11 alleged members of a migrant trafficking ring that charged as much as $15,000 to smuggle migrants to the United States.

Prosecutors said in a report the traffickers charged dozens of migrants between $10,000 and $15,000 to make the trip. The higher amount was charged for taking unaccompanied children across Guatemala and Mexico to the U.S.

Prosecutors said they raided 16 properties near the border with Guatemala, and seized money, drugs and vehicles.

Some 2.5 million Salvadorans live in the United States, and tens of thousands more go north every year.

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

