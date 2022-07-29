WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Latin America News » Tourism finally surpasses 2019…

Tourism finally surpasses 2019 levels in Mexico

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — International tourism in Mexico has finally surpassed pre-pandemic levels, after 10.26 million visitors came to the country in the first half of 2022, Mexico’s Tourism Department reported Friday.

International arrivals from January to June 2022 were up 1.5% from the 10.11 million tourists who arrived in Mexico in the first half of 2019.

Mexico’s strongest showing was with U.S. tourists. The number of Americans arriving by air in the first six months of the year was 6.66 million; that is 19.1% higher than in the same period of 2019.

It is not clear whether the war in Ukraine may have played a role in convincing some Americans to vacation closer to home.

The challenge for Mexico’s most popular tourism destinations — the beaches of the Caribbean coast — is no longer COVID, against whose spread Mexico never imposed any flight bans, testing or mask requirements. Rather, it is the masses of foul-smelling sargassum seaweed that have accumulated at some points along the coast.

Sargassum was not much of a problem on Mexico’s Caribbean coast before it began drifting ashore in 2014 and 2015. 2022 appears likely to be a particularly bad year.

As a whole, Mexico’s economy grew by 1% in the second quarter, the national statistics agency said Friday.

Economic growth for the first half of 2022 now amounts to 1.9%,after an expansion of 0.9% in the first three months of the year.

The economy recovered by 5% in 2021 following a steep drop during the coronavirus pandemic.

But growth is expected to slow amid high interest rates and an economic downturn in the United States, by far Mexico’s largest trading partner.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up