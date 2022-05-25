RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Strong earthquake shakes south Mexico; no injuries reported

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 6:46 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook southern Mexico on Wednesday, setting off alarms and driving anxious residents of Oaxaca into the street.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 3 miles (5 kilometers) north-northeast of Santa María Ecatepec and about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of the port city of Salina Cruz.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 miles (35 kilometers).

