RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Latin America News » Mexico totally bans sales…

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up