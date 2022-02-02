OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | USA women's hockey wins opener | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Haiti struggles to provide water, food after heavy floods

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:44 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of people have crowded into a shelter in Haiti as authorities said Wednesday that they’re struggling to provide drinking water and have been unable to reach several communities affected by heavy flooding in recent days.

At least four people died and one was reported missing after a cold front hit Haiti’s northern and southern regions on Sunday, unleashing heavy rains that caused widespread flooding and fierce winds that uprooted trees.

More than 2,580 homes were damaged, and some 500 people are staying in a temporary shelter in the north coastal city of Fort Liberte.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said people urgently need water, food and blankets.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, authorities reported at least one death, according to the Listín Diario newspaper.

