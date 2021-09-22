Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Magnitude-6.5 earthquake recorded off coast of Nicaragua

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 7:00 AM

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says there has been an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.

The quake, which was at a moderate depth of 30 kilometers (20 miles) occurred at 4:57 a.m. (0957 GMT) on Wednesday some 78.2 kilometers (48.5 miles) off the coast of the beach resort of Jiquilillo.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

