The Hunt: Was the National Guard attack in DC a terror plot?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

December 3, 2025, 7:31 PM

Why did Rahmanullah Lakanwal, allegedly gun down two National Guard personnel on the street in D.C.?

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says this case carries the hallmarks of a terror plot.

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler about the shooting in DC

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

