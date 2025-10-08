Live Radio
The Hunt: Manchester synagogue attacker pledged allegiance to ISIS

October 8, 2025, 3:40 PM

British police say Jihad Al-Shamie, the 35-year-old man who attacked a synagogue in the U.K. city of Manchester, called emergency services during the attack, saying he did it for ISIS.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, discusses the growing resurgence of ISIS and other terror groups.

Following British synagogue attack, expert discusses resurgence of terror groups, ISIS

