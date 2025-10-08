The Hunt: Manchester synagogue attacker pledged allegiance to ISIS

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, discusses the growing resurgence of ISIS and other terror groups.

British police say Jihad Al-Shamie, the 35-year-old man who attacked a synagogue in the U.K. city of Manchester, called emergency services during the attack, saying he did it for ISIS.

Following British synagogue attack, expert discusses resurgence of terror groups, ISIS

