The Hunt: ‘See Something Say Something’ gets a second look

July 30, 2025, 5:53 PM

It’s been more than two decades since the “See Something, Say Something” campaign first emerged from the shadow of 9/11.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt,” WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Scott Stewart, vice president of protective intelligence at TorchStone Global, about why renewed public vigilance is more important than ever.

WTOP's J.J. Green speaks with Scott Stewart, vice president of protective intelligence at TorchStone Global, about why renewed public vigilance is more important than ever.

