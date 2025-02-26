The Hunt: US concerns about Iranian terrorism grow

In this week's episode of The Hunt, WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green looks at the profound nature of US concerns about Iran.

The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities based in Hong Kong and China that it accuses of being involved in an Iranian drone procurement network.

In this week's episode of The Hunt, WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green looks at the profound nature of U.S. concerns about Iran.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green reports on U.S. concerns about Iranian terrorism.

