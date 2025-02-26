Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: US concerns…

The Hunt: US concerns about Iranian terrorism grow

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

February 26, 2025, 5:45 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities based in Hong Kong and China that it accuses of being involved in an Iranian drone procurement network.

In this week’s episode of The Hunt, WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green looks at the profound nature of U.S. concerns about Iran.

download audio
WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green reports on U.S. concerns about Iranian terrorism.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up