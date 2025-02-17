European leaders remain tight-lipped after emergency meeting regarding relationship with the US

After last week’s stunning events in D.C. and at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, European leaders' worst fear was confirmed — their friend is now the friend of their enemy.

Europe woke up on Monday to the reality that the United States is no longer the ally it once was — if at all.

Democratic leaders across the continent — fearing a rupture in the strong, decades-old trans-Atlantic relationship if Donald Trump were reelected — started preparing for the possible consequences more than two years ago.

And after last week’s stunning events in D.C. and at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, their worst fear was confirmed — their friend is now the friend of their enemy.

Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth saying it’s “unrealistic” for Ukraine to get its territory back from Russia or to expect to join NATO, and Vice President JD Vance’s blistering speech scolding Europe for losing its way, were strong indicators that something was wrong.

But the undeniable proof emerged when the Trump administration arranged to meet with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war with Ukraine, without inviting officials from Ukraine or Europe.

“We are at a critical moment when Europe must show resolve and boldness of action,” said Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna.

“No one else will come to advocate for our security interests, we must do that ourselves,” Tsahkna added after a meeting with Kaja Kallas, Europe’s chief of foreign policy.

The developments triggered an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris on Monday attended by Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark and the European Union.

But those in attendance, and other leaders listening carefully from afar, have been very tight-lipped about what took place — a sign they may be working on key language impacting their relationship with the U.S.

European diplomats who attended and watched the developments at the Munich Security Conference have said that the dizzying pace of developments and the Trump team’s contradictory statements left them feeling a sense of urgency to determine what all of this means.

One thing, however, was undeniably clear: The old, close relationship between the U.S. and Europe is over, and if a new one is built, it will be a strictly pragmatic one, at least for the next few years.

