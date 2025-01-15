The Hunt: Concerns about terrorism shaping inauguration preparations

Terrorism and other criminal acts are of great concern as the 60th U.S. Presidential Inauguration approaches.

On this week’s episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Washington Field Office, talks about how recent events have impacted security preparations.

Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Washington Field Office, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green about inauguration preparation.

