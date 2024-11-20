The Hunt: 2025 could see resurgence of global terrorism

In this week's episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says terrorist groups have been gradually increasing their capacity to launch attacks.

This year has been a transformative one for terrorist groups, proven by the fact there have been increasingly radical background actors discovered in Europe and the United States.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says terrorist groups have been gradually increasing their capacity to launch attacks.

“We did see a massive spike there, partially because of the Middle East conflict, partially also because, as I always say, we decided no longer to fight terrorism there. So hence, we’re now fighting it (in the U.S.),” Schindler said.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green and Hans Jakob Schindler, with the Counter Extremism Project, speak about the growth in global terrorism and war in 2024

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.