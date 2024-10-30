The Hunt: Hear from Lebanese man housing dozens of people displaced by Israeli strikes

As Israel continues its quest to dismantle Hezbollah in Lebanon, it's launching attacks in many areas across that country.

As Israel continues its quest to dismantle Hezbollah in Lebanon, it’s launching attacks in many areas across that country.

And in this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” he speaks with Mohamed Bazzi, a Lebanese man who has turned his hotel into a shelter to care for the displaced in Saida, which is just south of Beirut.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Mohamed Bazzi, a Lebanese man who has turned his hotel into a shelter to care for the displaced in Saida, which is just south of Beirut.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.