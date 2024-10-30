Live Radio
The Hunt: Hear from Lebanese man housing dozens of people displaced by Israeli strikes

October 30, 2024, 7:16 PM

As Israel continues its quest to dismantle Hezbollah in Lebanon, it’s launching attacks in many areas across that country.

And in this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” he speaks with Mohamed Bazzi, a Lebanese man who has turned his hotel into a shelter to care for the displaced in Saida, which is just south of Beirut.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Mohamed Bazzi, a Lebanese man who has turned his hotel into a shelter to care for the displaced in Saida, which is just south of Beirut.

