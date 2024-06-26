The Hunt: Terror attack in Dagestan

In this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says the Taliban may be culpable for a terror attack in Russia.

On June 23, 19 people were killed and many others were wounded in a terror attack in Dagestan, in Russia.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says the Taliban may be culpable.

