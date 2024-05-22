Live Radio
The Hunt: The death of Iran’s president may lead to more state-sponsored terrorism

May 22, 2024, 6:17 PM

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,”  Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the Iranian regime is involving new players in its terrorist activities.

Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, discusses the latest developments
JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

