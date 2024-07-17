Live Radio
The Hunt: Why did Thomas Matthew Crooks try to kill former President Donald Trump?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

July 17, 2024, 7:51 PM

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Fred Burton, executive director of protective intelligence at Ontic, said we may never know why Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Burton also talked about Iran’s plot to kill the former president.

Fred Burton, executive director of protective intelligence at Ontic, speaks with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green about plots to kill former President Donald Trump.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

