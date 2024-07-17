The Hunt: Why did Thomas Matthew Crooks try to kill former President Donald Trump?

On this week's episode of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, he digs into why Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to kill former President Donald Trump.

Listen now to WTOP News

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Fred Burton, executive director of protective intelligence at Ontic, said we may never know why Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Burton also talked about Iran’s plot to kill the former president.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Fred Burton, executive director of protective intelligence at Ontic, speaks with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green about plots to kill former President Donald Trump.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.