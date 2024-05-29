The Hunt: How will the death of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi impact stability in the region?

How will the death of Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi impact stability in the region? On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green", Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says it's complicated.

Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, discusses what the death of Iran's president means for the region