Hush Money Trial: The latest | What happens next? | Trump reacts | Manhattan DA reacts | Republican lawmakers react
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: How will…

The Hunt: How will the death of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi impact stability in the region?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

May 29, 2024, 7:16 PM

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says it’s complicated.

Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, discusses what the death of Iran's president means for the region
