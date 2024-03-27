Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Investigating the…

The Hunt: Investigating the Crocus City Hall attack

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 27, 2024, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Russia is continuing to blame the U.S. and Ukraine for the terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue last Friday that killed 137 people.

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says because of Moscow’s “blame game,” we may never know the truth.

download audio
WTOP's JJ Green sits down with Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler to discuss Moscow

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up