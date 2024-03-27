The Hunt: Investigating the Crocus City Hall attack

On this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said because of Moscow's "blame game," we may never know the truth.

Russia is continuing to blame the U.S. and Ukraine for the terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue last Friday that killed 137 people.

