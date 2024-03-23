The Hunt: Concert venue near Moscow attacked, more than 130 killed

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," WTOP news anchor Dimitri Sotis joins Green to follow up on the breaking news and discuss the claim from the longtime terrorist group.

April 1, 2024 | WTOP's JJ Green and Dimitri Sotis discuss a savage attack on a Moscow music hall

Gunmen burst into a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday night and began firing automatic weapons, killing over a hundred people and injuring hundreds more.

Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen secure an area near the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Several gunmen have burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and setting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)(AP/Vitaly Smolnikov) Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen secure an area near the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Several gunmen have burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and setting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)(AP/Vitaly Smolnikov) On this week’s episode of “The Hunt,” WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green talked about it with WTOP news anchor Dimitri Sotis.

