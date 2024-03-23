EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
The Hunt: Concert venue near Moscow attacked, more than 130 killed

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 23, 2024, 9:35 AM

April 1, 2024 | WTOP's JJ Green and Dimitri Sotis discuss a savage attack on a Moscow music hall

Gunmen burst into a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday night and began firing automatic weapons, killing over a hundred people and injuring hundreds more.

Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen secure an area near the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Several gunmen have burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and setting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)(AP/Vitaly Smolnikov)

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt,” WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green talked about it with WTOP news anchor Dimitri Sotis.

