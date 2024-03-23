The Hunt: Concert venue near Moscow attacked, more than 130 killed

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," WTOP news anchor Dimitri Sotis joins Green to follow up on the breaking news and discuss the claim from the longtime terrorist group.
April 1, 2024 | WTOP's JJ Green and Dimitri Sotis discuss a savage attack on a Moscow music hall
Gunmen burst into a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday night and began firing automatic weapons, killing over a hundred people and injuring hundreds more.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt,” WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green talked about it with WTOP news anchor Dimitri Sotis.
SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.