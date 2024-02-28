Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: al-Qaida has…

The Hunt: al-Qaida has been quiet for months. Security officials are concerned

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

February 28, 2024, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's J.J. Green speaks with Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler about the current threat al-Qaida poses.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said al-Qaida is now shifting its operations.

FILE - In this April 22, 2014 file photo, a group of suspected al-Qaida militants accused in the killing of an army general in a suicide bombing, stand trial at a state security court in Sanaa, Yemen. Over the past decade, even as it used Yemen as a base for international attacks, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has often clashed with the military and security forces, carrying out attacks and withstanding crackdowns even as it sought to weave itself into Yemeni society. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)(AP/Hani Mohammed)

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up