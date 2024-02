Israeli operation to destroy Hamas could be terrorist propaganda bonanza

Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler discusses the planning for an Israeli military operation in southern Gaza Israel's military is planning a military operation in southern Gaza to go after the remaining members of Hamas. On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler suggests that the operation could be a gold mine for terrorist propaganda.