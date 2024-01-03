The Hunt: Iran surprised by massive terror attack

In this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green", senior director at the Counter Extremism Project Hans-Jakob Schindler says the attack near the gravesite of Qassem Solemani, a former top Iranian military leader was "unprecedented."

Listen now to WTOP News

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” senior director at the Counter Extremism Project Hans-Jakob Schindler says the attack near the gravesite of Qassem Solemani, a former top Iranian military leader was “unprecedented.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

What we know about the deadly attack

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.