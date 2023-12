In this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green", Fran Townsend, president of the Counter Extremism Project, says her organization believes Qatar is harboring terrorists.

Listen now to WTOP News

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Fran Townsend, president of the Counter Extremism Project, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green

Qatar has played a major role in getting Israeli hostages out of Gaza, but it’s facing growing pressure to distance itself from Hamas.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green”, Fran Townsend, president of the Counter Extremism Project, says her organization believes Qatar is harboring terrorists.