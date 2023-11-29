The Hunt: Israel kills Hamas military leaders

Israel announced Sunday that it had “eliminated” four senior Hamas military leaders. In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, elaborates on who these men were.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green Israel announced Sunday that it had “eliminated” four senior Hamas military leaders. In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green”, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, elaborates on who these men were.