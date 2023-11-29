Live Radio
The Hunt: Israel kills Hamas military leaders

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

November 29, 2023, 7:02 PM

Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green

Israel announced Sunday that it had “eliminated” four senior Hamas military leaders. In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green”, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, elaborates on who these men were.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

