The Hunt: The late Arman Soldin’s voice

Ukrainians and many others call Russia a terrorist state because of the brutal war that's killed thousands of innocent people. One of those people who covered that war is now a victim.

One of the people who covered that war is now a victim. Arman Soldin, a journalist for Agence France-Presse, was killed Tuesday during a rocket attack near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The French government said it has opened a war crimes investigation into his death.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” we hear parts of an interview with Arman, late last year, where he saw evidence of Russian war crimes in Izyum.

AFP journalist Arman Soldin describes what he saw while covering the Russia-Ukraine war.

