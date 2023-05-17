The Hunt: More extremist content showing up online

On this week's episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director at the Counter Extremism Project, says some of the content discusses a "race war" in the U.S.

On this week’s episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director at the Counter Extremism Project, says some of the content discusses a “race war” in the U.S.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Dr. Schindler outlines the extremist content showing up online in the U.S. and internationally.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.