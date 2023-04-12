Live Radio
The Hunt: Terror groups’ humanitarian theft and boasting draw scrutiny

April 12, 2023, 7:50 PM

New evidence is emerging that terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan are stealing humanitarian donations intended for people suffering from disasters.

Also, social media companies are turning a blind eye to their terrorist activities.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said both are glaring problems.

Terror groups in Afghanistan are taking aid meant for disaster victims

