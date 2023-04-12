The Hunt: Terror groups’ humanitarian theft and boasting draw scrutiny

New evidence is emerging that terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan are stealing humanitarian donations intended for people suffering from disasters.

New evidence is emerging that terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan are stealing humanitarian donations intended for people suffering from disasters.

Also, social media companies are turning a blind eye to their terrorist activities.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said both are glaring problems.

