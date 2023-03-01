The Hunt: Taliban hunting down US collaborators

A new U.S. report said following the collapse of Afghanistan, the Taliban acquired a national database of biometric information. The…

A new U.S. report said following the collapse of Afghanistan, the Taliban acquired a national database of biometric information.

The report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said that the Taliban are using it to track down people who helped the U.S.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green”, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said some of those captured have been killed.

