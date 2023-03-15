MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Basketball buzz at U.Md. | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
The Hunt: ‘Rare’ mass shooting in Germany prompts concerns about mental illness, terrorism, and guns

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 9:23 PM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says Germans are shocked and worried.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler speaks about how rare the most recent mass shooting was for Germany because of strict gun laws

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

