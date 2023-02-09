Live Radio
The Hunt: ISIS fighters use US money to escape prison during Syria, Turkey quake

February 9, 2023, 9:27 AM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says this is a very troubling development because they actually had thousands of dollars to pay bribes.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler explains how ISIS fighters took advantage of the Turkey, Syria earthquake

