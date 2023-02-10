10 days after a massive earthquake, Syrians face long struggle

“A crisis, within a crisis,” is how Kieren Barnes, Syria country director for Mercy Corps., describes the situation. He spoke with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green.
“A crisis, within a crisis,” is how Kieren Barnes, Syria country director for Mercy Corps., describes the situation. He spoke with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green.
Syria is reckoning with the aftermath of the deadly earthquake
SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.