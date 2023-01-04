The Hunt: The New Year’s Eve terror attack in Times Square

On this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, says it could've been much worse.

What have authorities learned about the event? On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, says it could’ve been much worse.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler with the Counter Extremism Project says the New Year's Eve attack could've been a lot worse.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.