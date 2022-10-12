The Hunt: Massive strike on Ukraine a ‘genocidal terror attack’ J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of defense, says it was a miracle that he and many others survived a Russian attack on a school playground this week.

