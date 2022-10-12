RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
The Hunt: Massive strike on Ukraine a ‘genocidal terror attack’

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 7:45 PM

FILE – A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow’s war against its neighbor. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna, File)

Earlier this week, Russia unleashed its most widespread strike against Ukraine in months. The deadly attack hit civilian targets with both missiles and drones.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of defense, says it was a miracle that he and many others survived an attack on a school playground.

