On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of defense, says it was a miracle that he and many others survived a Russian attack on a school playground this week.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of defense, says it was a miracle that he and many others survived an attack on a school playground.
JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.