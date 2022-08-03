WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
The Hunt: US kills Al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 7:18 PM

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said the strike was a “counterterrorism coup on many levels.”

With Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in drone strike, who takes his place?

