The Hunt: UN releases report on threats from ISIS, al-Qaida

The United Nations has released a report on the current threat from ISIS and al-Qaida. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” the outgoing coordinator of the ISIS/al-Qaida/Taliban Monitoring Team, Edmund Fitton-Brown, said both groups have suffered setbacks. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

