The Hunt: UN releases report on threats from ISIS, al-Qaida

July 20, 2022, 6:53 PM

The United Nations has released a report on the current threat from ISIS and al-Qaida.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” the outgoing coordinator of the ISIS/al-Qaida/Taliban Monitoring Team, Edmund Fitton-Brown, said both groups have suffered setbacks.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

J.J. Green | National Security News

al-qaida | isis | The Hunt

